Parliament to receive 2027 Budget at 6pm on November 12

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has announced that the 2027 Budget Statement and Economic Policy will be presented to the House at 6pm on Thursday, November 12.

Mr Bagbin made the announcement on Tuesday, November 10, following his approval of a request from Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson to schedule the presentation for the evening.

He said the Finance Minister had provided reasons for the request, which he had accepted.

“I granted the Minister for Finance that the budget, which is to be presented on Thursday, to be presented in the evening. And he gave good reasons why he wants it to be presented in the evening,” the Speaker said.

Mr Bagbin explained that the change would require Parliament to adjust its sitting arrangements to ensure that members were not exhausted before the presentation.

He said the House was expected to begin sitting at about 6pm to allow for the Finance Minister’s attendance.

“So on Thursday we will definitely adjust so that members don’t sit too early so that by the time he comes you’re already fatigued. And so Parliament may sit on Thursday around 6:00 p.m. so that we can prepare for his attendance,” he added.

The 2027 Budget is expected to set out the government’s economic priorities, revenue projections, expenditure plans and measures to support job creation in the coming year.

Stakeholders in the business community have called for policies to ease the cost of doing business, expand access to credit and strengthen investment in agriculture and local production.