Damongo MP Samuel Abu Jinapor has called on the government to explain its decision to acquire a US$60.68 million presidential aircraft, arguing that the purchase contradicts the NDC’s criticism of a similar proposal when it was in opposition.

The former Lands and Natural Resources Minister said the party had previously opposed spending public funds on a new presidential jet, citing Ghana’s economic challenges and the need to prioritise the welfare of ordinary citizens.

In a post on X on Tuesday, November 17, Jinapor said the Minority raised concerns about the planned acquisition during parliamentary consideration of the 2026 Budget.

He said the Majority had disputed those concerns, indicating that the procurement and delivery process would take several years. This, he argued, gave the impression that the aircraft would not be delivered during President John Dramani Mahama’s tenure.

Jinapor questioned the timeline after Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu announced that the Ghana Air Force had taken delivery of the Falcon 6X on Monday, November 16, 2026.

He said the government must explain what had changed to justify the acquisition, particularly as Ghanaians continue to face economic pressures and youth unemployment remains a concern.

“The question is not simply whether Ghana requires a safe and reliable presidential aircraft. It is whether those who condemned such expenditure when they were in opposition can now defend it without adequately explaining what has changed,” he stated.

Jinapor also questioned the expenditure against the government’s promise to transform the economy through its 24-hour economy programme, arguing that the purchase required a clear justification.

The Damongo MP said the Minority Caucus on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Committee would pursue the matter and demand full disclosure of the transaction.

The caucus intends to seek details of the total cost to the taxpayer, the financing arrangements, the procurement and approval processes, and the reasons for acquiring the aircraft at this time.

It will also request the full documentation relating to the purchase.

Jinapor said the government must subject the expenditure to parliamentary scrutiny and account to the public for the funds committed to the acquisition.

He maintained that political parties must remain consistent with positions they defend in public, regardless of whether they are in government or opposition.