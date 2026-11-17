Even after the Office of the Special Prosecutor filed 78 criminal charges against former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and seven others in the SML, the INTERPOL Red Notice issued against Mr Ofori-Atta was still based on an older warrant with “minimal factual information” that listed only one offence.

This is revealed in the ruling by the Commission for the Control of INTERPOL’s Files on Ken Ofori-Atta’s Red Notice, which was deleted in February this year.

The full ruling, exclusively obtained by Pledge Against Corruption, appears to fault the OSP, which filed the case through Ghana’s National Central Bureau (NCB) of INTERPOL, for not doing enough to meet the requirements to keep Ken Ofori-Atta’s name on the INTERPOL wanted persons list.

When the OSP issued a statement on the INTERPOL Commission’s decision early this year on why the Red Notice on Ken Ofori-Atta was deleted by INTERPOL, it quoted the “polarized political statements from members of the current and former administrations about the conduct of the investigation” from the ruling.

That point is contained in paragraph 36 of the ruling: “The Commission notes that this case, relating to a former Minister of Finance from the inner circle of the former president, additionally generated important media coverage in Ghana and prompted polarized political statements from members of the current and former administrations about the conduct of the investigation by the OSP, including some directly disputing the reality of the Applicant’s medical situation or attempting to litigate the case.”

The Commission’s 40-paragraph decision, however, points to a much bigger failure on the part of the OSP (through the NCB) to convince INTERPOL to keep Ken Ofori-Atta’s name on the wanted list.

The Commission said the NCB had not updated the Red Notice “to reflect the updated charges, nor to provide reference to the new arrest warrant, raising issues in relation to the quality and accuracy of the data under Article 12 of the RPD.”

“In the present case, the minimal factual information transmitted by the NCB of Ghana does not properly illustrate how the actions described could not constitute standard use of ministerial powers by the office holder, or how they represented more than simple non-compliance with administrative procedures without fraudulent intent,” the Commission stated.

The INTERPOL Commission said the circumstances of the case highlighted a “rather premature stage at which a Red Notice was requested by the authorities of Ghana in June 2025, even before the Applicant was formally charged with any crime…”

The INTERPOL Commission noted that the OSP’s completion of the investigation and subsequent charging of Ken Ofori-Atta in court could have made the resolved the “premature” trigger of the Red Notice, but the records were still not updated.

“While this situation has now been de facto remedied with the passage of time and the occurrence of new procedural developments, the Commission notes nevertheless, that the necessary updates have still not been undertaken by the NCB of Ghana to reflect the current state of the proceedings in the Red Notice,” the ruling said.

The Commission reached its decision after examining Ken Ofori-Atta’s request to delete information about him from INTERPOL’s files. In reviewing the case, the Commission considered submissions from Ken Ofori-Atta, the OSP, through Ghana’s NCB, and the United States NCB, as well as information from INTERPOL’s General Secretariat.

The Red Notice against Ofori-Atta was issued on June 5, 2025, at the request of Ghana’s NCB. The notice was based on an arrest warrant obtained by the OSP from the Circuit Court in Accra on February 12, 2025. It listed “Using Public Office for Profit” as the offence for which the former minister was wanted.

The allegations in the original notice related to transactions undertaken between 2017 and 2024, when Ofori-Atta served as Ghana’s Finance Minister. They covered contracts involving Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML), procurement and payments relating to the National Cathedral project, payments connected to the termination of the Electricity Company of Ghana’s contract with Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology, payments from the Ghana Revenue Authority’s Tax Refund Account, and the procurement of 307 Mercedes-Benz ambulances by the Ministry of Health.

The OSP had not finished its investigation into any of the cases at the time the INTERPOL Red Notice in respect of Ken Ofori-Atta was requested.

On November 18, 2025, the OSP filed 78 criminal charges against Ofori-Atta and seven others before the Criminal Division of the High Court in Accra for their roles in the SML scandal, which investigative journalists unearthed in 2023.

Though the OSP was petitioned on the matter in 2023, there is documented evidence that it only commenced an investigation into the SML scandal in January 2025, after Ken Ofori-Atta had travelled out of Ghana allegedly to seek treatment.

The charges in the SML case included conspiracy to influence procurement processes to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of procurement contracts, conspiracy to cause financial loss to the Republic, using public office for profit, conspiracy to commit wilful oppression, and entering into government financial commitments extending beyond one financial year without prior parliamentary approval.

The INTERPOL Commission drew attention to the 78 charges filed in November and the fresh warrant issued in December, before concluding that the NCB had not updated the notice.

That aspect of the matter was considered under Article 12 of INTERPOL’s Rules on the Processing of Data, which sets requirements for the quality and accuracy of information recorded in the organisation’s files.

The Commission said the information provided by the OSP through Ghana’s NCB “has remained limited to the summary of facts and a few sentences” describing the allegations.

It further said “the information did not properly illustrate how the actions attributed to Ofori-Atta went beyond the standard exercise of ministerial powers or amounted to more than simple non-compliance with administrative procedures without fraudulent intent.”

The Commission also found that the information “fails to highlight any specific personal benefit for the Applicant himself,” adding that it focused instead on alleged financial damage to the national budget arising from what it described as the “suboptimal selection of contractors.”

The decision also considered the circumstances surrounding the issuance of the Red Notice, including the fact that it was issued in June 2025, more than five months before the OSP filed the 78 charges. The Commission noted that, under INTERPOL’s rules, Red Notices are intended for people who have been charged and are wanted for prosecution or to serve a sentence, rather than individuals who are still only investigative suspects.

The commission said it observed that the suspension of the Red Notice in November 2025 “did not prevent Ghana from pursuing other channels to secure Ofori-Atta’s return.” The decision records that “Ghana engaged in bilateral communications with United States authorities, transmitted an extradition request through diplomatic channels in December 2025 and pursued the issuance of a fresh arrest warrant.” The Commission added that the “failure to update the notice left INTERPOL with outdated information” on the case.

Source: Adomonline