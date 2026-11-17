Media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has challenged the legal grounds for her 63-day prison sentence, saying she has not been served with any injunction barring her from mentioning or discussing another person.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, November 17, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, as she is privately known, questioned how her conduct could amount to contempt of court when, according to her, no such order had been served on her.

“As far as I’m concerned, I have not been served with any injunction restraining me from mentioning anyone’s name. So, on what legal basis can I be held in contempt of court or jailed? Let’s not confuse intimidation with the rule of law. Knowing my rights matters!” she wrote.

Her comments follow a ruling by the Accra High Court on Monday, November 16, which sentenced her to 63 days in prison after finding her guilty of contempt of court.

The contempt proceedings arose from a defamation suit brought against her by Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) Chief Executive Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.