President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to restrict raw cashew exports during the first three months of each harvesting season, giving local processing companies priority access to the commodity.

Under the proposed arrangement, exporters will only be permitted to ship raw cashew nuts abroad after domestic processors have purchased enough supplies for their operations.

Mahama announced the policy on Monday, November 16, at the commissioning of NADKANSCO Cashew Processing Limited in Techiman, saying it would follow a model adopted by Côte d’Ivoire to expand its cashew processing industry.

He said Ghana produces approximately 262,000 tonnes of raw cashew nuts annually, but existing local processing capacity is insufficient to handle the volume.

NADKANSCO, he said, can process between 30,000 and 31,000 tonnes annually, requiring the establishment of at least four or five additional factories of comparable capacity to increase domestic processing.

The President also raised concerns about the factory’s ability to secure enough raw materials, saying its current working capital could sustain operations for only about 60 to 80 days.

He said government would provide additional funding to Ghana EXIM Bank to be on-lent to NADKANSCO to purchase and store sufficient raw cashew nuts for year-round production.

In a further intervention, Mahama announced plans to introduce a levy on raw cashew exports, with the revenue channelled into a fund to support local processors in purchasing the commodity.

The proposed export restriction, financing support and levy are intended to increase domestic processing, sustain factory operations and create employment in the cashew industry.