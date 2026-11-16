The Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM) has committed approximately US$12 million to the establishment and operation of the Nadkansco Cashew Processing Factory in Techiman, with the facility currently employing nearly 1,000 people directly and supporting another 3,000 livelihoods indirectly.

GEXIM Chief Executive Officer Sylvester Mensah disclosed the investment at the factory’s commissioning, explaining that the financing covered automated processing equipment, working capital and employee training.

He said the automated equipment attracted slightly more than US$3 million in financing, while the working capital component exceeded GHC110 million.

Mensah said the bank backed the project because it offered an opportunity to support a Ghanaian-owned processor located within a cashew-producing area, which would buy directly from farmers and export processed kernels instead of raw nuts.

He said the factory’s operations were already creating employment for young people and generating business for farmers, aggregators, transporters, packers and loaders along the cashew value chain.

However, the facility requires at least 30,000 metric tonnes of raw cashew nuts annually to sustain production throughout the year. The current working capital support from GEXIM will allow the company to procure approximately 5,000 metric tonnes.

Mensah urged management to expand its operations and work towards full production capacity, assuring the company that the bank would continue to support its growth.

He said GEXIM had committed to affordable, long-term financing for the cashew business, noting that the sector required patient investment rather than expectations of immediate returns.

He also called on residents of Techiman and surrounding communities to support and protect the facility, saying its long-term success depended on cooperation between the company, workers and the community.