The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has taken a fifth suspect into custody as part of investigations into an international drug trafficking operation linked to the seizure of approximately 2,600 kilogrammes of cocaine in Valencia, Spain.

The Commission announced the latest arrest in a statement signed by its Public Affairs and International Relations Directorate, bringing the number of suspects in custody to five.

The suspects have been identified as Safura Bashiru, 43; Mahouda Alhassan, 48; Altaher Abdel Karim Maiga, 25; Mint Dahamane Badria, 39; and Konare Cheick Oumar, 38.

NACOC said the arrests followed months of surveillance, intelligence gathering and coordinated operations by its officers.

Investigators are working to identify other individuals allegedly connected to the shipment, particularly those who may have financed, coordinated or provided logistical support for the trafficking operation.

The Commission said the investigation had been intensified to establish the full extent of the network and apprehend all those involved.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to intelligence-led enforcement and international cooperation to prevent drug trafficking networks from using Ghana as a transit point for narcotics.