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Tema freight forwarder arrested over Spain’s 2.6-tonne cocaine seizure

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A 43-year-old freight forwarder has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) in connection with the seizure of approximately 2.6 tonnes of cocaine in Valencia, Spain, in August 2026.

The suspect, who operates a freight forwarding business at Community 1 in Tema, was picked up by NACOC officers at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, following investigations into the shipment.

Preliminary investigations have linked him to the processing of customs documentation for the consignment, according to a source at the Commission who spoke to JoyNews.

The source said an agent allegedly brought the shipment details to the suspect’s company and provided the information used to prepare and process the customs documents on behalf of the exporters.

The freight forwarder is currently being held in NACOC custody to assist with investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shipment and the involvement of other individuals.

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Investigators are also working to identify and locate additional suspects believed to have played roles in the suspected cocaine trafficking operation, with efforts underway to arrest them.

The arrest follows the interception of the cocaine consignment by Spanish authorities in Valencia in August 2026.

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