Two Aduman SHS teachers arrested, interdicted over alleged sexual misconduct

Two teachers of Aduman Senior High School have been arrested and interdicted following allegations of sexual misconduct against a male student.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) confirmed the development in a statement issued on Thursday, November 12, 2026, identifying the teachers as Isaac Yankey and Palance Kwakye.

According to the Service, management received reports of the alleged misconduct and subsequently referred the matter to the police for investigation.

The two teachers have since been arrested, while the GES has interdicted them pending the outcome of the investigations.

The Service also disclosed that the alleged victim had been provided with psychosocial support to protect his well-being.

GES Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenyi, said management remained committed to ensuring that students learn in a safe and supportive environment.

The statement did not disclose further details of the alleged incident or the specific charges, if any, brought against the teachers.