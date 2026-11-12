Rawlings remembered six years after death at Accra wreath-laying ceremony

A wreath-laying ceremony has been held at the Military Cemetery in Accra to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The ceremony on Thursday, November 12, 2026, brought together members of the Rawlings family, representatives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and senior officers of the Ghana Armed Forces to honour his memory.

Rawlings’ daughter, Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings, led the tributes with the first wreath, presented on behalf of the former President’s children.

Colonel Joshua Agbotui (Rtd) subsequently laid a wreath representing the Agbotui and allied families, before NDC General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey placed the final wreath on behalf of the party.

The NDC described the tribute as recognition of Rawlings’ service to Ghana and his place in the country’s history.

The military delegation included the Chief of Staff at the General Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Joshua Lartei Mensah-Larkai; Deputy Chief Staff Officer in charge of Logistics, Rear Admiral Francis Ayitevi Nyarko; and Deputy Chief Staff Officer in charge of Operations and Training, Major General Glover Annan.

Also present were members of the former President’s family and a delegation from the NDC Headquarters.