Akufo-Addo named head of ECOWAS election observers for Nigeria polls

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will lead a 200-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Election Observation Mission to Nigeria for the country’s January 16, 2027, general elections.

His appointment places him in charge of a broad regional team expected to observe the polls and assess the electoral process.

The delegation will include representatives of foreign affairs ministries and electoral management bodies, as well as ECOWAS ambassadors based in Abuja.

Members of the ECOWAS Council of the Wise, Court of Justice and Parliament will also participate in the mission.

The team will further draw members from civil society organisations, the media and electoral specialists across West Africa.

The Office of Nana Akufo-Addo announced the appointment in a statement on Thursday, November 12, 2026, saying the deployment is being undertaken under the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, adopted in 2001.

The protocol provides the regional framework for ECOWAS engagement on democracy and governance among its member states.