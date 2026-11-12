High Court dismisses Adu Boahene’s submission of no case in GH¢49.1m cyber-defence case

The High Court has dismissed a submission of no case filed by former National Signals Bureau (NSB) Director-General Kwabena Adu Boahene, ruling that the Attorney-General has presented sufficient evidence to require the accused persons to open their defence.

The Accra High Court on Thursday, 12 November acquitted and discharged former National Signals Bureau (NSB) Director-General Kwabena Adu-Boahene on two counts in the GH¢49.1 million cyber-defence case, while directing him and his co-accused to open their defence on the remaining charges.

The submission of no case led by Samuel Atta Akyea, argued that the prosecution had failed to establish a sufficient basis for the accused persons to be called upon to defend themselves.

The court, however, held that the prosecution had made out a case on the remaining counts, requiring the accused persons to open their defence if they choose to do so.

Adu-Boahene and his wife, Angela Adjei-Boateng, have been given until December 4, 2026, to file witness statements should they intend to testify.

The court adjourned the matter to December 10, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. for continuation of the trial.

Adu-Boahene, his wife and their company, Advantage Solutions Limited, were facing 11 charges, including stealing, conspiracy to steal, causing financial loss to the state, using public office for profit and money laundering. They have pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution alleges that the accused persons diverted GHC49.1 million meant for the procurement of a US$7 million cyber-defence system, with only US$1.75 million paid to the Israeli supplier, ISC Holdings.

In their no-case submission, the defence argued that the prosecution had not established that the funds constituted public property, that the transactions were unauthorised or that the accused persons had acted with criminal intent.

The lawyers also challenged the prosecution’s failure to call key witnesses, including the late National Security Coordinator, Joshua Kyeremeh, who signed the disputed cheques.

The prosecution called four witnesses before closing its case. The trial is expected to resume on December 10, when the accused persons will proceed with the defence stage.