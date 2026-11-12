New Heritage Cedis to circulate from December 1 – BoG

The Bank of Ghana will begin circulating its upgraded Ghana Cedi Heritage Series banknotes on December 1, 2026, introducing new security features and physical changes while retaining the existing notes as legal tender.

BoG Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama announced the date at the launch of the new series at Bank Square in Accra on Thursday, November 12, saying the transition would allow the old and new banknotes to circulate together.

He said the arrangement would give individuals and businesses time to adjust without disrupting economic activity or payments.

“The Heritage Series will be introduced into circulation from December 1, 2026, and will circulate alongside the existing series, which remains legal tender. This approach will allow the public and businesses to adjust smoothly to the Heritage banknotes without unnecessary disruption to economic activity,” he said.

The upgraded notes incorporate enhanced security features intended to make them harder to counterfeit and help users distinguish genuine currency from fake notes.

They are also made to withstand frequent handling and Ghana’s climatic conditions, with improved durability expected to extend their lifespan. Their smaller sizes are intended to make them more portable and convenient for everyday transactions.

The Heritage Series features national heroes, historic sites, monuments and Adinkra symbols, incorporating aspects of Ghana’s history and cultural identity into the currency.

Beyond the redesign, Dr Asiama revealed that the central bank was working with stakeholders to introduce a new Currency Act to replace the Currency Act, 1964 (Act 242).

The proposed legislation is expected to strengthen penalties for counterfeiting and provide clearer procedures for the detection, surrender, authentication and destruction of counterfeit notes.

It will also strengthen the legal framework for dealing with the mutilation, defacement and abuse of banknotes and coins.

The Governor said the Bank had also developed an Enterprise Currency Operations Management Software (ECOMS) internally to improve coordination between the central bank and commercial banks in currency management.

Additional Cash Centres are planned for the Bank’s regional offices in Ho and Tamale to improve public access to currency services.

Dr Asiama also announced a Cedi App designed to educate the public about the features of the Heritage Series and assist people with visual impairments.

The Bank will complement the application with a nationwide education campaign in major local languages to help the public identify genuine notes and handle cash responsibly.

He said physical currency remained important despite the growing use of digital payment systems, particularly when electronic platforms experience technical failures, cyber incidents or other disruptions.

The Bank, he said, would continue to modernise payment systems while maintaining access to reliable physical cash.

The Heritage Series launch is part of the central bank’s broader currency management reforms ahead of its 70th anniversary on March 4, 2027.