Ministry exposes fake Mercy Ships fundraising scheme targeting surgery patients

The Ministry of Health has cautioned Ghanaians against a television fundraising campaign falsely claiming to collect money for patients seeking surgical treatment through Mercy Ships.

The campaign, which features an organisation calling itself the “HELP Save LIFE Foundation”, is reportedly soliciting donations through an MTN Mobile Money account.

But the Ministry says the fundraising exercise has no connection with Mercy Ships International and is neither authorised nor endorsed by the organisation.

In a statement signed by Tony Goodman and dated November 10, the Ministry clarified that all medical services provided by Mercy Ships are free, and patients are not required to pay any fees or make donations to access treatment.

The organisation currently has its hospital vessel, the Global Mercy, docked at the Tema Port, where it is expected to provide free surgical procedures to more than 2,500 Ghanaians over a 10-month period ending in June 2027.

The Ministry explained that patients selected for the programme had already undergone identification and pre-screening before the vessel’s arrival. The process was coordinated by Mercy Ships and the Ministry using established medical and eligibility requirements.

It further disclosed that the current field service was operating at full capacity and was no longer accepting additional patients.

The Ministry warned that making payments or registering through intermediaries would not secure access to treatment.

It urged the public to avoid sending money or sharing personal and financial details with people claiming to facilitate access to the programme.

Members of the public who encounter suspected fraudulent activities can contact the Cyber Security Authority by calling or sending an SMS to 292, or emailing report@csa.gov.gh. Reports can also be made at the nearest police station.

MTN Ghana customers can call 100 to report suspected fraudulent MoMo transactions, while suspected scams can also be reported through Mercy Ships’ official communication channels.

The Ministry described attempts to exploit patients and their families through fraudulent fundraising as unacceptable and urged Ghanaians to obtain information about the programme only from official Ministry of Health and Mercy Ships platforms.