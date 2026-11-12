Manhyia South MP secures court order for release of passport

Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah has secured a High Court order for the release of his passport, which was seized under bail conditions in his ongoing criminal trial.

The Commercial Court 5 Division of the High Court in Accra granted his application on Thursday, November 12, after his lawyer, Samuel Atta Akyea, challenged the need for the travel restriction.

Awuah is standing trial on charges of allegedly causing financial loss to the state and money laundering. The case arises from legal representations he made on behalf of SIC Savings and Loans Limited in a loan recovery matter, which the state alleges involved criminal acts.

Moving the application, Atta Akyea argued that his client posed no flight risk and would return to the country when required.

He relied on parliamentary attendance requirements, explaining that the MP could lose his seat if he failed to attend the number of sittings stipulated under parliamentary rules.

The prosecution, represented by Deputy Attorney-General Dr Justice Srem-Sai, did not oppose the request.

Justice Charity Akosua Asem, who presided over the matter, granted the application and varied the bail condition that required Awuah’s passport to be kept at the court registry.

The order allows the MP to retrieve his passport while the criminal proceedings continue.