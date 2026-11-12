Two children feared dead after bus plunges into ditch at Kwameprakrom

A bus travelling from Elubo to Garu Timpane has plunged into a ditch at Kwameprakrom on the Ayanfuri-Dunkwa-on-Offin road, leaving two children reportedly dead and other passengers injured.

The incident happened around midnight on Thursday, November 12, as the vehicle, registered GN 5580-25, was negotiating a curve and veered off the road.

The cause of the accident remains unknown, although some passengers suspect the driver may have fallen asleep while driving and consequently lost control of the bus.

Passengers who sustained injuries were rushed to the Dunkwa-on-Offin Municipal Hospital for medical attention.

Two children have reportedly died, while those who suffered minor injuries have been treated and discharged from the hospital.