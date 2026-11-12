Manchester United sack Carrick, prepare to appoint Pochettino

Manchester United have dismissed Michael Carrick as head coach after a disappointing start to the Premier League season, with former Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino lined up to take over.

Carrick leaves less than six months after signing a two-year contract that was expected to keep him at Old Trafford until 2028. United have managed just three wins in 15 matches this season, with the club dropping into the relegation zone after recording only one victory in their first 10 league games.

The club has reached an agreement with Pochettino, who is currently in charge of the United States national team. He is expected to oversee the team’s Nations League matches against Haiti on Saturday and Wednesday before beginning his new role at United.

Pochettino’s recently signed contract with the United States includes a £7 million release clause, with negotiations between United and the United States Soccer Federation expected to intensify in the coming days.

The decision to part ways with Carrick was confirmed after a meeting in Monaco involving minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox.

Ratcliffe ratified the decision following recommendations from Berrada and Wilcox. Carrick had taken training in Manchester on Wednesday while discussions over his future and a possible replacement were underway.

His dismissal follows Sunday’s 4-4 draw against Aston Villa, in which United conceded twice within the opening four minutes and fell 4-2 behind early in the second half before recovering to earn a point.

The result came after United had staged another comeback to beat Roma in the Champions League last Tuesday, but the improved performances were not enough to secure Carrick’s position.

Carrick was appointed in January 2026 following the departure of Ruben Amorim, initially taking charge until the end of the season. He guided United to third place in the Premier League after winning 12 of his 17 matches, securing qualification for the Champions League.

His performance earned him a nomination for Premier League Manager of the Season, and the club subsequently handed him a new contract on May 22.

However, the team’s poor run this season has ended his tenure, leaving United searching for their eighth permanent head coach since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013.

Pochettino has previously been considered for the Old Trafford job on three occasions. The former Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager now appears set to take charge of the club.