BoG strengthens anti-counterfeit protection with new Heritage Cedis

The Bank of Ghana has introduced new banknotes under its Heritage Series, incorporating stronger security features, improved durability and smaller sizes to enhance their use in everyday transactions.

Governor of the central bank, Dr Johnson Asiama, announced the changes at the launch of the series on Thursday, November 26, saying the design improvements were aimed at protecting the cedi against counterfeiting and helping the public distinguish genuine notes from fake ones.

He said the enhanced security measures were necessary to safeguard the integrity of the national currency and sustain confidence in the cedi.

The new notes have also been developed to better withstand Ghana’s climatic conditions and the frequent handling associated with cash transactions, a move expected to extend their lifespan in circulation.

Their reduced sizes are intended to make them more convenient to handle and carry.

“The Heritage Series incorporates enhanced security features, and this is to strengthen protection against counterfeiting and to help the public identify genuine banknotes more easily,” Dr Asiama said.

He said the introduction of the series forms part of the Bank of Ghana’s broader currency management modernisation efforts, while retaining the cedi’s significance as a symbol of national sovereignty.

According to him, physical currency must continue to evolve in line with changes in how people live, work and conduct business.