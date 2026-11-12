New cedi notes put Ghana’s national figures and history in focus

Ghana’s new Cedi Heritage Series places the country’s history, notable personalities and cultural identity at the centre of its currency, with eight denominations honouring individuals whose contributions span commerce, education, religion, justice, music, diplomacy and politics.

The Bank of Ghana unveiled the new banknotes on Thursday, November 12, 2026, with the notes scheduled to circulate from December 1.

The series features eight personalities, from businesswoman Agnes Oforiwa Tagoe-Quarcoopome on the GH¢1 note to Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, on the GH¢200 denomination.

Agnes Oforiwa Tagoe-Quarcoopome is recognised on the GH¢1 note for her contribution to Ghana’s commercial history, while Cardinal Peter Porekuu Dery, featured on the GH¢2 note, is honoured for his religious leadership and contribution to community development.

The GH¢5 note features educationist James Emmanuel Kwegyir-Aggrey, whose advocacy for education and the advancement of Africans remains part of his legacy.

Justice Annie Jiagge appears on the GH¢10 note in recognition of her pioneering contribution to the judiciary and her work in advancing women’s rights.

On the GH¢20 note is Dr Ephraim Amu, the composer, educationist and cultural figure whose work helped preserve and promote Ghanaian music and traditions.

The GH¢50 note honours Theodosia Salome Okoh, who designed Ghana’s national flag and also made contributions to the country’s sporting history.

The former United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, features on the GH¢100 note for his work in international diplomacy, peacekeeping and global leadership.

Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first president and a leading figure in the country’s independence struggle, appears on the GH¢200 note in recognition of his role in the country’s liberation and early nation-building.

Beyond the personalities, the reverse sides of the notes feature significant national landmarks and Adinkra symbols representing values and aspects of Ghanaian culture.

These include the Larabanga Mosque, Achimota School, the Supreme Court building, the National Theatre, Jubilee House, the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre and the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum.

The designs also incorporate Adinkra symbols associated with knowledge, justice, freedom, peaceful coexistence and leadership, linking the currency to Ghana’s cultural heritage.

The Bank of Ghana says the Heritage Series is intended to bring national history and cultural identity into everyday transactions while improving the security and durability of the banknotes.

The new notes will circulate alongside existing banknotes, which will remain legal tender during the transition.