UN Ghana hails Kofi Annan’s inclusion in new Heritage Series banknotes

The United Nations in Ghana has welcomed the Bank of Ghana’s decision to feature former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan on the newly launched Cedi Heritage Series banknotes.

In a statement issued on Thursday, November 12, the UN described the inclusion of the late diplomat on the GH¢100 note as a fitting recognition of his contributions to Ghana and the international community.

Kofi Annan served as the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations from 1997 to 2006, during which he championed peace, human rights, sustainable development and international cooperation.

The UN said his leadership and commitment to multilateralism left an enduring mark on the organisation and the global community.

It said his appearance on Ghana’s national currency would also serve as an opportunity to inspire younger generations to embrace the values of integrity, service, dialogue and global solidarity that defined his leadership.

The statement was signed by the UN Resident Coordinator for Ghana, Zia Choudhury, who reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to advancing those values through its work with Ghana and its people.

“The recognition of Kofi Annan on Ghana’s national currency is a fitting tribute to a distinguished son of Ghana whose contributions transcended national boundaries,” the statement said.

The Bank of Ghana launched the Cedi Heritage Series on November 12, featuring eight Ghanaian personalities, alongside historic landmarks and Adinkra symbols.

The new banknotes are scheduled to circulate from December 1, 2026, and will be used alongside existing notes, which will remain legal tender during the transition.