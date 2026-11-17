President John Dramani Mahama has met former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at his residence in Nima, Accra, for discussions on national and international issues.

The meeting took place on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, bringing together the two leaders, who contested against each other in the 2020 and 2024 general elections.

President Mahama was accompanied by Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations, Stan Xoese Dogbe.

The visit provided an opportunity for the two leaders to exchange views on matters concerning Ghana and the international community.