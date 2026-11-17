Gold Fields Ghana Limited (Gold Fields) submitted its application to renew the Tarkwa mining leases early, in November 2025, at the request of the Government of Ghana. The company is progressing its application in accordance with Ghanaian law and remains committed to engaging constructively with the relevant government agencies.

To inform public discussion while the application is under consideration, Gold Fields is setting out how it came to operate Tarkwa, what it has invested and what the mine has contributed to Ghana.

How Gold Fields Came To Operate Tarkwa

Gold Fields was among the mining companies invited to invest in Ghana in the early 1990s to help revive the gold sector. Tarkwa was then a loss-making underground mine operated by the State Gold Mining Corporation, producing roughly 12,000 ounces a year and approaching closure.

In 1992, the Government named Gold Fields its preferred investor and the parties signed a project development agreement. Gold Fields paid US$3 million under that agreement in three instalments linked to access to data, further studies and confirmation of its interest in Tarkwa. From 1993, Gold Fields invested US$50 million in exploration, which identified the open-pit resource.

Through additional exploration, Gold Fields drilled in Ahafo, Nzema, the Upper Regions and other areas, contributing to the identification of further mining opportunities in Ghana.

Following the exploration and development work at Tarkwa, the Government granted five mining leases in 1997, enabling Gold Fields to develop the open pit mine that operates today. The Government separately valued the assets transferred from the former underground operation, and Gold Fields paid US$8 million for them. Gold Fields has invested more than US$5 billion to build and sustain Tarkwa, including developing the open pits and building the plant and supporting infrastructure.

Elliot Twum, Managing Director of Gold Fields Ghana, said, “We invested in exploration, defined the resource, and built a large-scale mine that has shared value with Ghana for decades. We respect the Government’s renewal process and the views of our host communities. Subject to the outcome of that process, we are ready to make the investment Tarkwa needs for its next phase.”

Tarkwa’s Contribution To Ghana

Gold Fields has paid US$3.3 billion to the Government of Ghana in royalties, corporate taxes, and dividends. Over the past five years, it has spent more than US$4.6 billion with local suppliers, helping businesses such as Engineers & Planners (E&P), Zen Petroleum, Genser Energy and Western Transport Services grow. Tarkwa supports a workforce of more than 5,000 people, including employees and contractors, and conducts its operations with a focus on safety and responsible environmental management. The Gold Fields Ghana Foundation has invested more than US$114 million in community projects.

Working With Host Communities

Gold Fields is committed to listening to its host communities and investing in the priorities it identifies with them. The Company acknowledge the concerns raised in recent weeks and will continue to work with traditional authorities, municipal assemblies, and community representatives to address local priorities. Mining benefits reach host communities through direct investment by mining companies and through the Government’s allocation of public revenues, including mining taxes and royalties. Lasting improvements depend on both channels working together through a three-way partnership between the Government, mining companies, and host communities.

Gold Fields appreciates the support expressed by some traditional leaders and civil society representatives, including through the “Gold Fields must stay” campaign.

The Next Phase Of Investment

Tarkwa now requires significant further investment in waste stripping, tailings capacity, the mining fleet and processing plant to extend its operating life and sustain jobs, local procurement, and public revenue. Gold Fields’ technical expertise, experience operating Tarkwa, access to financing and established environmental management standards position it well to undertake this work.

Gold Fields is ready to make that investment, subject to the outcome of the lease renewal process.