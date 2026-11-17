Ghana is investigating a viral video purportedly showing a Ghanaian woman being assaulted by her employer in Iraq, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said.

The Minister said Ghanaian diplomatic missions and their partners in the Gulf region were working to establish the woman’s identity and verify the circumstances surrounding the alleged abuse.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, November 17, Ablakwa appealed to the public to provide credible information that could assist the investigation.

He said anyone with relevant details should contact Ghana’s nearest embassy, announcing a reward for information that could help identify the woman and those allegedly involved.

“Anyone with relevant information should contact our nearest embassy. A handsome reward awaits you,” he stated.

The investigation follows a recent rescue operation involving eight Ghanaian seafarers who had been detained in Iran for several months.

Ablakwa assured Ghanaians that the government remained committed to protecting citizens abroad and would pursue accountability if wrongdoing was established.

“No one will be allowed to mess around with a Ghanaian and get away with it,” he added.