Ghana’s Free Zones enterprises exported goods worth approximately $471.84 million to 26 African countries between 2023 and the third quarter of 2026, as the country expands its manufacturing presence across the continent.

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Dr Mary Awusi, disclosed this at the Invest Ghana Summit 2026, noting that 32 enterprises had also registered under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

She said African-owned companies had invested about $1.6 billion in Ghana during the same period, reflecting the growing role of the Free Zones sector in promoting trade and investment within Africa.

Dr Awusi said Ghana’s next investment drive must place greater emphasis on the productive output of businesses, the employment they generate and the connections they establish with local industries.

“Our conversation must go beyond how much investment Africa can attract. We must also consider what that investment will produce. The industries it will strengthen, and the employment it will create, and the businesses it will connect,” she said.

The Authority is seeking to attract investors into agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, textiles and apparel, automotive assembly, metal fabrication and light manufacturing.

One of its major projects is the proposed Afienya Industrial Park, which is expected to cover about 1,238 acres and host more than 120 enterprises.

The park is expected to support large-scale manufacturing and processing, with its proximity to the Tema Port and access to the Tema-Mpakadan railway line providing logistical advantages for businesses.

Dr Awusi said the Authority wants to develop connected industries that can share expertise, transfer technology and source inputs locally, rather than attract factories that operate independently.

“Our objective is not simply to attract individual factories but to also develop interconnected industries where businesses can share expertise, transfer technology, source local inputs, and create opportunities for one another,” she said.

To help businesses access markets across the continent, the Authority has established an AfCFTA desk to provide guidance on rules of origin, customs procedures and other trade requirements.

The Invest Ghana Summit 2026 is being held under the theme, “Investing in Ghana’s New Economy: Building a Productive Economy that Creates Value and Competes Globally”.