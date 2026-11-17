Four men have been arrested in the Ashanti Region for allegedly posing as officers of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) and extorting money from miners.

The suspects, identified as David Ablor, 51; Samuel Nyarko, 34; Prince Mangomia, 34; and Stephen Agyemang, 34, were picked up at Nweneso Number 2 in the Atwima Kwanwoma District during an intelligence-led operation.

They are accused of visiting mining sites in National Security attire and using pickup vehicles to demand money from miners under the pretext of enforcing measures against illegal mining.

The alleged operation is said to have been ongoing in mining communities for about three years.

Four other suspects are still being sought. National Security officials say they have identified one of them and are working to secure the arrest.

Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, Captain John Kwame Jabari (Rtd.), said the four arrested men would be transferred to the NAIMOS headquarters in Accra for further investigations.