A Dutch court has approved the extradition of Asante Akim North Member of Parliament, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, to the United States, where he is wanted over allegations of financial fraud and money laundering.

The ruling was delivered on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, following an extradition hearing in the Netherlands. However, the final decision on whether to surrender the MP rests with the Dutch Minister of Justice and Security.

Mr Frimpong, an independent MP, had earlier agreed not to contest the US extradition request, according to a member of his legal team, Elvis Adu-Ameyaw.

Mr Adu-Ameyaw said the MP had consented to the process to enable him to travel to the US and work with his American lawyers to resolve the allegations against him.

He said the defence informed the Dutch court that it would not challenge the legal basis of the extradition request. Mr Frimpong was also concerned about the welfare of his constituents and wanted the matter resolved, the lawyer added.

The MP was arrested at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on May 10, 2026, after arriving from Ghana, following an extradition request by US authorities.

He has remained in Dutch custody after an initial bail application and a subsequent appeal were unsuccessful.

The US request is linked to allegations involving romance scams and money laundering. However, the full details of the charges and the evidence against Mr Frimpong have not been established in court.

The case has drawn attention in Ghana because of Mr Frimpong’s position as a sitting legislator and his continued detention in the Netherlands.