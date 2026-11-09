UG students demand removal of UGEL management over hostel fee hike

Students of the University of Ghana have demanded the removal of the management of the University of Ghana Enterprises Limited (UGEL), accusing it of imposing a 15% increase in hostel fees for the 2026/2027 academic year without adequate consultation or improvements in accommodation facilities.

The demand was made during a demonstration organised by the Concerned Students of the University of Ghana on Monday, November 9.

The students argue that the revised charges place an additional financial burden on them without corresponding improvements in the standard of accommodation provided by the university’s commercial subsidiary.

One of the protesters said the current UGEL management had failed to act in the interest of students and should be replaced.

The student questioned the decision to increase hostel fees without meaningful engagement with residents or improvements to the facilities.

The protest proceeded despite calls by the University of Ghana Students’ Representative Council (SRC) and the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG-UG) for students to stay away.

It was originally scheduled for November 2 but was postponed to November 9 after the Police requested additional time to prepare personnel for the exercise.

Beyond demanding the removal of UGEL management, the students are calling for a review of the accommodation charges and greater transparency in the process used to determine hostel fees.

The university has maintained that UGEL’s initial proposal of a 26% increase was reduced to 15% for standard four-person rooms following engagements with student leaders.

However, in a statement issued on November 8, management announced that discussions would be reopened with the SRC, GRASAG-UG and the UGEL Board to reach an agreement on accommodation charges for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The dispute is unfolding against the backdrop of concerns over rising accommodation costs at the university.

The Rent Control Department has also directed UGEL and private hostel operators to suspend unassessed rent increases and refund excess payments by November 17, 2026.