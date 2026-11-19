The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has scheduled the admission of a five-year-old boy awaiting surgery for a brain tumour after JoyNews highlighted delays in his treatment, despite the payment of GH¢77,561 for the procedure.

In a statement, the hospital said its management intervened after making enquiries into the delay following the circulation of a Joy FM flyer on the case.

The hospital’s Head of Public Relations, Mustapha Salifu, explained that the payment was made at the hospital’s central administration rather than through the department responsible for the surgery, resulting in a delay in scheduling the procedure.

Management said it subsequently contacted the department to address the issue.

According to the hospital, the Head of Department called the boy’s mother on Wednesday and asked her to bring him to the facility on Thursday, November 19, for admission.

The response follows a JoyNews documentary titled “Korle Bu takes ¢77,561 for surgery but has no bed: Boy’s life at risk as brain tumour spreads”, which highlighted the child’s condition and the delay in accessing treatment.

The Multimedia Group had paid GH¢77,561 to the hospital on September 14, 2026, through the JoyNews Aid initiative to support the surgery.

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital thanked JoyNews for bringing the matter to its attention.