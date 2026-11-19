Producer price inflation rose for the fourth consecutive month in October 2026, reaching 5.2% as prices received by producers continued to increase.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) rose from 4.8% in September to 5.2% in October, compared with 1.4% recorded in October 2025.

The October rate means producers received prices that were, on average, 5.2% higher than in the same month last year.

The continued increase could add to operating costs for businesses and influence their pricing decisions, with possible effects on consumer prices if higher production costs are passed on.

The latest figures come a day after the Bank of Ghana reduced its policy rate by 300 basis points, from 14% to 11%, in a move intended to ease monetary conditions and support borrowing.

While the reduction could lower borrowing costs for businesses, rising producer price inflation presents a separate cost pressure that could affect how quickly firms adjust prices or expand production.