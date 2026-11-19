Six people have reportedly been killed and one other remains missing following an alleged attack on a Fulbe community at Buipe Dadaa in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

The Fulbe Youth Association of Ghana disclosed the incident, with its national president, Ahmed Barry, alleging that the violence followed the discovery of the body of a warrior serving the Buipewura a few weeks ago.

Mr Barry claimed that following the discovery, some residents entered a Fulbe community and killed five people, despite there being no evidence linking any member of the community to the warrior’s death.

He said some of the bodies were found in an advanced state of decomposition and had since been buried.

Mr Barry further alleged that the Buipewura summoned members of the Fulbe community to his palace and gave them one week to identify the person responsible for the warrior’s death or face further consequences.

According to him, the traditional ruler accused the Fulbe of banditry and kidnapping and believes they were responsible for the killing.

Describing the reported attacks as criminal acts, Mr Barry called for investigations and the prosecution of anyone found responsible.

He appealed to President John Dramani Mahama, the Ministry of the Interior, the Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies to intervene urgently to prevent further violence.

“We are tired of this brutality, and we are calling on the President, the IGP and the relevant security agencies to ensure that those responsible for this crime are brought to book,” he said.

Mr Barry warned that further attacks could lead to a serious confrontation, adding that members of the Fulbe community had stopped attending the Buipe cattle market because of safety concerns.

The Association is seeking immediate security intervention and thorough investigations to restore calm and prevent further loss of life.