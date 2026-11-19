The Ghana Police Service is tracking individuals suspected of using fake TraffiTech-GH traffic violation messages to impersonate the Service and defraud motorists.

The Police Cybercrime Unit is gathering intelligence to identify those behind the scheme and dismantle their operations, Director of Education, Research and Training at the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), ACP Alexander Kwaku Obeng, has disclosed.

He said the investigation would lead to the arrest and prosecution of anyone found to be involved.

“The police are doing what we can; the cybercrime team is also gathering intel and is on the lookout for these criminals to dismantle their networks, arrest them and put them before a court of competent jurisdiction,” he said.

ACP Obeng spoke to the media on the sidelines of a stakeholder sensitisation exercise in the Ashanti Region on the Road Traffic Amendment Act, 2025 (Act 1153), and the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519), organised by the Ministry of Transport.

He also dismissed claims that the TraffiTech-GH system was not operational in the Ashanti Region, insisting that the technology was working across the region.

According to him, mobile tripod cameras had been positioned at strategic locations to capture traffic violations, while camera-equipped vehicles were also being deployed to monitor motorists in other areas.

ACP Obeng urged drivers to observe road traffic regulations and exercise caution, saying compliance was necessary to reduce accidents and protect lives.