The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has partnered with Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology’s (KNUST) Brew-Hammond Energy Centre to assess how the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) could affect its revenue.

The study, titled An Assessment of the Impact of Electric Vehicle Uptake on Revenues of the National Petroleum Authority, Ghana, will examine fuel displacement, potential revenue losses and projections for electric vehicle fleet growth.

The research is expected to provide insight into how the shift towards electric mobility could reduce conventional fuel consumption and affect the revenue streams of the downstream petroleum sector.

NPA Chief Executive, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, held discussions with the research team as part of the collaboration, which seeks to generate data to guide the Authority’s planning and response to changes in the energy market.

The team included Brew-Hammond Energy Centre Director, Prof. David Ato Quansah, Head of KNUST’s Department of Petroleum Engineering, Dr Kwame Sarkodie, and NPA Director of Research, Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr Joseph Wilson.

The study will assess projected EV growth alongside changes in petroleum demand to help the regulator understand the implications of the energy transition for its revenue framework and the wider downstream petroleum industry.

The partnership brings together academic and regulatory expertise to support research into emerging energy trends and their implications for Ghana’s petroleum industry.