Ghana refined nearly 95 per cent of the artisanal and small-scale gold purchased by the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) in October, with 5.4 tonnes processed locally out of 5.7 tonnes acquired during the month.

The development signals growing domestic capacity to process gold before export, as the country seeks to retain more value from its mineral resources instead of shipping them abroad for refining.

GoldBod Media Relations Officer Prince Kwame Minkah said the local processing rate of 94.6 per cent was driven by refining arrangements with Gold Coast Refinery and Royal Ghana Gold Refinery, both privately owned Ghanaian facilities.

Speaking on Joy FM’s PM Express on Wednesday, November 18, he said the two refineries could each process about 2,000 kilogrammes of gold weekly, subject to the availability of logistics.

Gold Coast Refinery also has a partnership with South Africa’s Rand Refinery, the only London Bullion Market Association (LBMA)-accredited refinery in Africa, to support its efforts to meet international refining standards.

The two Ghanaian refineries are working towards securing LBMA accreditation within the next three to five years, with regulatory guidance from GoldBod.

Mr Minkah said the Board was also planning to establish its own refinery to expand domestic processing capacity and reduce reliance on foreign facilities.

GoldBod has meanwhile made local refining mandatory for self-financing aggregators under approved offtake arrangements, a directive that took effect on September 1, 2026. Gold doré bought under the arrangement must be refined in Ghana before export, with unrefined doré no longer permitted for export.

The measures form part of Ghana’s broader ambition to end raw mineral exports by 2030.