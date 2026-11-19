President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Ministers of Trade and Transport to address delays in port clearance and cargo movement, warning that logistical bottlenecks are increasing costs for businesses and undermining their competitiveness.

Speaking at the 22nd Ghana Club 100 Awards, the President said Ghana must improve its logistics system to enable local businesses to compete effectively and take advantage of opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He said containers should be cleared within hours rather than days, while raw materials needed for production should move without unnecessary delays.

“We should be able to take a container out of the port in hours, not days. We should be able to move our raw materials seamlessly,” he said.

Mr Mahama tasked the Ministers of Trade and Transport, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare and Bukari Nikpe, alongside other stakeholders, to tackle congestion and delays at the ports, arguing that efficient logistics were necessary to support industrial production.

He said Ghana could not fully benefit from AfCFTA without improving its ability to produce efficiently and move goods across the supply chain.

The President said although improvements in macroeconomic stability were helping create conditions for investment, persistent delays in cargo clearance and the movement of production inputs continued to impose costs on businesses.

He also called for a review of regulatory processes, saying businesses should not be subjected to excessive licensing and permit requirements.

The remarks follow discussions at the Invest Ghana Summit, which focused on attracting investment and positioning Ghana as a competitive business destination.

At the 22nd Ghana Club 100 Awards, Newmont Ghana Gold Limited was ranked first, followed by MTN Ghana in second place and Gold Fields Ghana Limited in third.