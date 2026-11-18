President John Dramani Mahama has condemned attacks on foreigners in South Africa, warning that mob violence and the brutalisation of suspected undocumented migrants will not resolve the country’s migration challenges.

He said South Africa had the right to manage its migration situation but must do so through lawful processes that protect human rights.

“South Africa has a legitimate right to address its migration crisis. But the challenges of migration will not be solved by vigilantism. They will not be resolved by marauding crowds, searching for and brutalising people believed to be illegal immigrants,” he said.

Speaking at the 2026 Metropolis International Migration Conference in Accra on Wednesday, November 18, Mahama outlined five approaches he believes African countries should adopt to improve migration governance and make movement across the continent safer.

He urged governments to align their migration policies with the realities of movement within Africa and implement existing commitments, including the African Union Free Movement Protocol and Agenda 2063.

He also called for border systems that protect national security without creating unnecessary barriers for people travelling legally.

“Good border governance must deliver on both, keep a nation secure, but at the same time facilitate easy travel of citizens,” he said.

On regional cooperation, the President said African countries and their international partners must build migration agreements around dignity, reciprocity and shared responsibility. He said cooperation on border management, human trafficking, migrant smuggling, return and reintegration should go beyond efforts to restrict movement.

Mahama further advocated expanding legal opportunities for Africans to work and study abroad, alongside skills partnerships, investment and development initiatives. He called for African countries to engage international partners as equals in managing migration.

His final proposal was to connect the free movement of people with trade, employment and continental integration, particularly through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“The promise of the African Continental Free Trade Area is enormous. If fully implemented, it has the potential to lift millions of Africans out of extreme poverty,” he said.

“But a continental market cannot fulfil its promise if goods are able to move more easily than the people who produce them.”

Mahama said migration should be treated as part of Africa’s economic integration and development agenda, rather than primarily as a security concern.

The three-day conference, taking place at the University of Ghana from November 18 to 20, has brought together researchers, policymakers, government officials and migration practitioners to discuss mobility and migration governance in Africa.