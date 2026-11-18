Arise Ghana has called on Parliament to conduct an independent inquiry into cocaine seizures linked to Ghana since 2025, citing concerns over port security, border controls and the country’s international reputation.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 18, the pressure group said a series of major drug interceptions in Ghana and abroad pointed to weaknesses in the country’s anti-narcotics enforcement system.

It cited the seizure of 4.5 tonnes of cocaine at the Port of Amsterdam in June 2025, allegedly concealed in a timber shipment from Tema; nearly 3.9 tonnes intercepted by French customs at Dunkirk in September 2026 in a container of plastic waste from Ghana; and 46.7 kilogrammes seized at Beirut airport on October 31 from a passenger who had travelled from Accra.

The group also referenced the seizure of 866 parcels of suspected cocaine concealed in sacks of gari at Tema Harbour on August 5, 2026, and 2.6 tonnes hidden in coconut containers loaded at Tema Port and seized in Spain in November 2026.

Arise Ghana said the cases raised concerns about the use of Ghana’s ports and export corridors by international drug trafficking networks. It also criticised what it described as a lack of transparency and accountability over the seizures, including the identification of those behind the consignments and any failures by officials.

The group wants Parliament to lead a full inquiry, with findings made public. It has also called for security audits at Tema and Takoradi ports, Kotoka International Airport and major border posts, including reviews of cargo scanning systems, profiling procedures and staff vetting.

Additionally, it wants the government to strengthen the operational capacity of the Narcotics Control Commission, Police, National Intelligence Bureau, Customs Division and Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority.

It urged authorities to prosecute anyone found culpable, regardless of their political or social connections, and develop a national anti-drug strategy covering prevention, rehabilitation and youth empowerment.

Arise Ghana said it would continue to monitor developments and press for concrete action.