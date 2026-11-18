The 2026 Ghana Export and Made in Ghana Fair (GEXPO) has opened at Black Star Square in Accra, bringing together local businesses to showcase Ghanaian products and explore opportunities to expand into new markets.

The five-day event, running from November 18 to 22, is being organised by the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry in partnership with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority.

Held under the theme, “Connect | Expand | Export Made in Ghana!”, the fair is intended to promote locally manufactured goods and services, strengthen export opportunities and connect Ghanaian businesses to domestic, regional and international markets.

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, is among the government officials expected at the event, alongside policymakers, business leaders, investors and private-sector representatives.

The Ministry is encouraging the public to attend, support local businesses and patronise Made-in-Ghana products and services as part of efforts to strengthen domestic industry and improve the competitiveness of Ghanaian enterprises.