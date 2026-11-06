NPA celebrates 2026 Consumer Week: Focuses on a safer downstream to boost consumer confidence

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) on Thursday climaxed its 2026 Consumer Week celebration at the Kasoa Ofaakor Park in the Central Region, under the theme “Safe Downstream, Confident Consumers.”

The Chief Executive of NPA, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, Esq., used the occasion to announce the Governing Board’s approval of the Consumer and Public Complaints Procedure Guidelines.

The NPA Boss also cautioned the public against rushing to accident scenes involving fuel tankers to siphon fuel as they can suffer severe injuries or lose their lives from explosions.

Besides, he said, siphoning fuel is an illegality and cautioned that the laws would catch up with the perpetrators.

In a keynote address delivered on his behalf , the Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor, acknowledged a difficult year at the pumps.

He cited conflict in the Middle East, disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and a slightly weaker cedi in the third quarter as drivers of higher fuel costs. He said Government absorbed GH¢2 per litre of the diesel price in August and extended the relief into September. The minister noted that, Tema Oil Refinery and Sentuo Oil supplied marketers at previous prices when a sharp increase loomed in October.

For her part, Hon. Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the MP for Awutu Senya East, said consumer confidence must be earned through safety first.

The Ghanaian music duo DopeNation and gospel music Perez Muzik, threw the audience into frenzy with their electrifying songs. They spiced it up with a dancing competition among students.

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