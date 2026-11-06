Ghana seeks Chinese investment to boost mineral value addition and mining reforms

Ghana is seeking to attract more Chinese investment into its mining sector as part of efforts to increase local mineral processing and strengthen mining cooperation.

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Sulemana Yusif led a delegation to meet the Vice-Chairperson of the People’s Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sui Guohua, ahead of the China-ASEAN (Guangxi) Mining Cooperation Conference in Nanning.

The meeting, held on Thursday, November 5, 2026, focused on strengthening government-to-government relations and exploring areas of cooperation in mineral exploration, technology transfer, investment and local value addition.

During the meeting, Sui Guohua highlighted Guangxi’s industrial and mineral processing capabilities and expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Ghana in mineral development and industrial partnerships.