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KNUST shuts swimming pool after death of Chemical Engineering student

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KNUST

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has temporarily closed its swimming pool following the death of a third-year student, David Osei Agyapong.

Agyapong, a Level 300 Chemical Engineering student, died on Saturday, November 7, 2026, after reportedly jumping into the pool from one of its upper diving boards but failing to resurface.

The University said pool attendants retrieved him from the water after a few minutes and rushed him to the KNUST Hospital for emergency treatment. Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

KNUST Relations Officer, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, said management had set up a nine-member committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

The committee will work alongside the Police, who have also begun investigations into the incident.

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Dr Bekoe said the University considered an investigation necessary, particularly because no marks or cuts were found on the student’s body.

Agyapong’s body has been deposited at the School of Medical Sciences morgue pending an autopsy to establish the cause of death.

The University has suspended all activities at the swimming pool until further notice while investigations continue.

Management has expressed condolences to the bereaved family, friends, teammates and colleagues of the deceased. It has also appealed to the public to respect the family’s privacy and avoid speculation as investigations proceed.

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