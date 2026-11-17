The National Cardiothoracic Centre (NCTC) of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has successfully performed Ghana’s first minimally invasive pulmonary valve replacement, marking a major milestone in the advancement of specialised cardiac care in the country.

The landmark procedure, performed in collaboration with Kinderherzen International and the Gerald Asamoah Foundation, both based in Germany, offers a less invasive alternative to conventional open-heart surgery for patients with certain heart conditions.

The procedure was undertaken during an annual partnership engagement involving about 30 medical professionals, including doctors, nurses, physician assistants and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) staff, who collaborated to perform complex open-heart surgeries and cardiac catheterisation interventions on children with congenital heart diseases.

The minimally invasive procedure, known as Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement, was performed on a 14-year-old girl diagnosed with severe pulmonary valve regurgitation.

It involved the implantation of the Harmony Valve, an innovative device designed specifically for patients with enlarged pulmonary arteries.

The procedure, which took approximately one hour, involved inserting the valve through a blood vessel in the patient’s thigh and guiding it to the heart, where it was positioned to restore normal valve function.

Unlike conventional open-heart surgery, this technique does not require opening the chest, offering patients a less invasive treatment option and potentially reducing recovery time.

Following the procedure, the patient was advised to rest for a week and avoid lifting heavy objects to allow the incision site in her leg to heal properly.

Medical assessments conducted after the intervention indicated that the patient was recovering well, with the implanted valve functioning excellently.

The team lead for Kinderherzen International and the Gerald Asamoah Foundation, Dr. Katja Pauli, underscored the importance of early diagnosis and timely treatment of heart conditions.

She explained that isolated pulmonary valve insufficiency could occur even in the absence of other heart diseases, making proper medical assessment and regular monitoring essential.

Dr. Pauli further noted that some heart conditions could be detected during pregnancy, emphasising the need for early screening and prompt medical attention to improve treatment outcomes.

For his part, the Director of the NCTC, Dr. Kow Entsua-Mensah, described the achievement as a significant milestone in the Centre’s efforts to bring cutting-edge cardiac care closer to Ghanaians.

He said the Harmony Valve represented an advancement in transcatheter pulmonary valve technology, which was increasingly gaining global acceptance.

He expressed pride that Ghana had joined the group of countries performing the specialised procedure.

Dr. Entsua-Mensah said the collaboration with the international partners had also enabled several babies and children with heart conditions to benefit from critical cardiac catheterisation interventions and surgeries using the Centre’s newly installed Catheterisation Laboratory (Cathlab), an upgrade of its previous facility.

He said the partnership remained committed to expanding access to specialised cardiac care, with additional interventional procedures planned. These include Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA) closure, which involves sealing an abnormal connection between two major blood vessels near the heart, and Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) closure, a procedure to repair an abnormal opening between the heart’s two upper chambers.

Some parents of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the medical teams from the NCTC, Kinderherzen International and the Gerald Asamoah Foundation for their dedication and commitment to improving the lives of children with heart conditions.

They described the interventions as a source of hope and relief, particularly giving the opportunity for their children to access highly specialised and life-saving treatment at no cost, through the efforts of the Centre, its partners and the Ghana Medical Trust Fund.

The achievement further demonstrates the growing capacity of the NCTC to undertake complex cardiac procedures locally and reduce the need for patients to travel abroad for specialised treatment.