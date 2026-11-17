South African telecommunications company MTN has entered preliminary discussions with Telkom over a possible acquisition of the state-linked operator, in a proposed deal that could reshape the country’s telecommunications market.

In separate cautionary announcements released on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s news service on November 16, 2026, the two companies confirmed that MTN had approached Telkom with an offer to acquire all its issued shares.

The proposed transaction could be settled in cash, with an alternative for Telkom shareholders to receive shares in MTN. However, the discussions remain at an early stage and there is no certainty that a binding agreement will be reached.

A major consideration for the proposed acquisition is the South African government’s ownership of Telkom. The state holds a 40.51 per cent direct stake, while the Public Investment Corporation, which manages the Government Employees Pension Fund, holds another 11.08 per cent.

The combined 51.59 per cent interest means the government’s position will be significant in determining the outcome of any transaction.

MTN’s interest in Telkom is partly linked to its Openserve fibre network, which spans about 180,000 kilometres and passes more than 1.5 million homes and businesses. Acquiring the infrastructure would expand MTN’s fixed-line broadband and enterprise services while reducing its reliance on third-party providers for fibre connections to its mobile network.

The acquisition could also bring together Telkom Mobile and MTN’s South African operations, potentially reducing costs through shared infrastructure, spectrum and retail networks. However, such a consolidation could face scrutiny from the Competition Commission and the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa over its implications for competition and consumers.

MTN’s financial position could support a transaction of this scale. The company generated R22.4 billion in free cash flow in the first nine months of 2026 and reported a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.2 times. Telkom, meanwhile, had R7.72 billion in cash and R6.59 billion in interest-bearing debt following the sale of its Swiftnet mast business for R6.6 billion.

The potential takeover comes as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa leads a week-long working visit to California, where his government is seeking investment from major US technology companies.

Ramaphosa is accompanied by ministers responsible for communications and digital technologies, finance, international relations, trade and industry, science and innovation, and energy, among other portfolios.

His engagements include the Semafor Global Forum, meetings at Stanford University and the South Africa AI Opportunity Gathering, which is focused on infrastructure, investment and innovation in building an African artificial intelligence economy.

The government is seeking to attract investment into data centres, cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence, positioning South Africa as a gateway for technology businesses expanding across the continent.

Ramaphosa is also expected to use the government’s Operation Vulindlela reforms to demonstrate efforts to address structural constraints, reduce regulatory delays and improve the business environment for investors.

The Stanford engagements will include discussions on robotics, technology security, the economy and the effects of artificial intelligence on employment.