Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has secured two nominations at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards, earning recognition in the Best African Music Performance and Best Global Music Album categories.

The Recording Academy announced the nominees on Monday, November 16, 2026, ahead of the awards ceremony scheduled for February 7, 2027, in Los Angeles.

Ayra Starr’s collaboration with Beninese singer Angélique Kidjo, Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?), has been nominated for Best African Music Performance.

Her album, Starrgirl, also earned a nomination in the Best Global Music Album category, where it will compete with projects by Davido, Tems, Anitta and Angélique Kidjo.

The nominations mark another Grammy recognition for Ayra Starr, who was previously nominated for Best African Music Performance with her song Rush and her collaboration with Wizkid, Gimme Dat.

The 69th Grammy Awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 7, 2027.