Agencies under the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources have presented their emergency preparedness and disaster management plans to the Presidential Advisor for National Resilience and Emergency Preparedness, Ernest Brogya Genfi, as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s response to national emergencies.

The presentations were made on Monday, November 16, 2026, at the Ministry’s conference room by the Ghana Boundary Commission, National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), Forestry Commission, Minerals Commission, Ghana Geological Survey Authority, rCOMSDEP and the Ministry.

The engagement was aimed at identifying institutional risks, examining existing emergency response capacity and addressing gaps in disaster preparedness.

Brogya Genfi said the June 29 floods in Accra and other parts of the country had highlighted the need for stronger coordination among state institutions.

He called for greater emphasis on disaster prevention rather than waiting to respond after emergencies occur, noting that investment in preventive measures could reduce the cost and impact of disasters.

He also urged the agencies to strengthen collaboration, particularly in developing and improving early warning systems.

Brogya Genfi said technical focal persons from the institutions would participate in further training and workshops to support the development of a National Strategic Plan for Resilience and Emergency Preparedness.