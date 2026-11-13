Lands Ministry launches probe into Manso Keniango shooting

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has commenced investigations into the shooting incident at Manso Keniango in the Ashanti Region, following a clash that left four people dead and 15 others injured.

The Ministry said it was making every effort to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, which involved residents of the Manso Keniago community in the Amansie South District and personnel of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS).

In a statement issued on Friday, November 13, 2026, the Ministry described the development as deeply unfortunate and expressed concern over the deaths and injuries.

It said the Sector Minister had assured the public that the circumstances surrounding the incident would be thoroughly investigated.

The Ministry also extended its sympathies to the affected military personnel and civilians, particularly the families of those who died.

It reiterated that the protection of lives was paramount and that all operations and engagements within the natural resources sector must be conducted in accordance with the law, professional standards and respect for human rights.

The Ministry urged residents of Keniango and neighbouring communities to remain calm, exercise restraint and cooperate with the relevant authorities as efforts are made to address the situation.