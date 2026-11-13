GES processes 347 salary arrears cases for 2024 teacher recruits

The Ghana Education Service (GES) says it has processed all 347 salary arrears complaints submitted by teachers recruited in 2024 and forwarded the cases to the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) for validation and payment.

The Service disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, November 13, 2026, providing an update on efforts to resolve salary-related concerns among the affected teachers.

GES said it received 471 complaints during a one-month period after setting up a Help Desk at its headquarters on September 8, 2026, to receive individual complaints and facilitate their resolution.

Of the complaints received, 347 concerned salary arrears, while 124 related to the non-issuance of staff identification numbers.

According to the Service, five of the 124 staff ID cases have been successfully processed, with the affected teachers expected to receive their identification numbers in the coming weeks.

However, the remaining 119 cases could not be verified because the individuals involved had no records in the GES database and their appointment letters could not be authenticated.

GES said regional directors had been asked to explain why such individuals were in classrooms in their respective regions.

The Service assured teachers whose cases had been successfully processed that they would receive their salaries and arrears appropriately.

It added that the 347 salary arrears cases had been forwarded to CAGD for the necessary validation and payment processes.