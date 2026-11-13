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GRA arrests China Mall official at Weija in compliance operation

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The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has arrested a senior official of China Mall at Weija as part of an ongoing enforcement operation targeting alleged non-compliance.

The authority said the operation also resulted in arrests at the retailer’s outlets in Ashaiman and Nsawam.

The arrests form part of a wider exercise aimed at ensuring compliance among retailers operating in the country.

The GRA has not disclosed the specific nature of the alleged violations or the identities of the officials arrested.

The authority is yet to provide further details about the operation.

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