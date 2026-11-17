African technology company Cassava Technologies is planning an artificial intelligence infrastructure expansion worth up to US$720 million across five countries, as uncertainty surrounds the leadership of its major technology partner, Nvidia.

The programme, backed by Nvidia, will involve deploying 12,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt and Morocco over several years.

South Africa is expected to host the initial phase, with about 3,000 GPUs allocated to the first deployment before the expansion moves into the other four markets.

The investment estimate of up to US$720 million covers the processors and supporting infrastructure required for the programme. It is a projected funding requirement and does not represent money already spent across the five countries.

Cassava Technologies, founded by Zimbabwean businessman Strive Masiyiwa, is Nvidia’s first cloud partner headquartered in Africa. The infrastructure is intended to provide businesses, governments, researchers and technology developers with access to computing capacity for developing and running AI systems within the continent.

The expansion comes amid developments at Nvidia following the resignation of its co-founder Jensen Huang as president, chief executive and director on November 12, 2026, after 33 years leading the company.

Chief financial officer Colette Kress has taken over as interim chief executive while the board searches for a permanent replacement.

Huang’s departure has triggered an online campaign seeking his reinstatement. More than 158,000 people had signed an open letter supporting his return by November 15, including more than 7,500 people identifying themselves as Nvidia employees.

SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk, Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney, Y Combinator president Garry Tan and former Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick are among those reported to have backed the campaign.

Musk publicly endorsed the effort on X, arguing that Huang had played an important role in managing Nvidia’s supply-chain relationships.

However, Nvidia has not announced plans to reinstate Huang. The company has also said its customer commitments, operations and product roadmap will continue without interruption under its current leadership.

Beyond the five-country expansion, Cassava is involved in a separate data-centre development in Egypt with Vodafone Business and Egyptian industrial group Elsewedy Electric.

The wider project, known as Africa Data Centres Egypt, is expected to begin with 20 megawatts of capacity within its first three years, with plans to scale up to 200 megawatts.

Egypt’s communications ministry estimates that the initial phase could attract about US$200 million in foreign investment, with the entire development potentially reaching US$1 billion. The project is also expected to create about 200 direct jobs and 2,000 indirect jobs.

The developments reflect growing investment in computing infrastructure across Africa as governments and private companies seek to expand their capacity to support artificial intelligence applications.

Although no African partner has announced a delay or cancellation of its projects following Huang’s departure, Nvidia’s future leadership and investment priorities could influence access to the advanced processors required for the continent’s expanding AI infrastructure.