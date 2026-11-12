CFF-Ghana Polls: Bright Kwashie Ege, Dan Agboka-Dzegede, Junior Kwame Asiemoah are likely to win Volta Regional NDC Elections

A survey by the Centre for Innovation, Research and Training (CIRT) of CFF-Ghana has projected Bright Kwashie Ege, Dan Agboka-Dzegede and Junior Kwame Asiemoah as leading contenders for the Volta Regional NDC elections.

The survey, which sampled 279 respondents from a study population of 504, representing 55.36%, assessed delegates’ preferences for various regional executive positions ahead of the elections.

For the Regional Secretary position, Bright Kwashie Ege emerged as the leading candidate with 40.7% of respondents indicating support for him.

He was followed by Pascal Agbagba with 24%, Nelvis Stanley Glatey with 21.9% and Stanley Gladstone with 9.4%. Four per cent of respondents did not express a preference.

For Regional Treasurer, the survey placed incumbent Daniel Agboka-Dzegede ahead of his contender, Stephen Timinka.

Mr Agboka-Dzegede secured 64.6% of respondents’ preferences, compared with 35.4% for Mr Timinka.

Junior Kwame Asiemoah also led the race for Regional Youth Organizer, attracting 54.2% support against Stephen Fenuku’s 45.8%.

In the Regional Women Organizer contest, incumbent Fafa Agbai received 52.1% of respondents’ preferences, while challenger Edna Abri secured 47.9%.

The survey also examined preferences for the deputy regional executive positions.

For Deputy Secretary, Johnpaul Semavor led with 38%, narrowly ahead of Egbenya Lawer, who secured 37%. Bright Delali Attakuma received 18.7%, while Delali Kofi Kasu had 6.3%.

Angelo Norklim Agbodzie led the Deputy Organizer contest with 60.4%, followed by Wogbe Elliot with 33.3% and Vincent Hodoli with 6.3%.

For Deputy Treasurer, Sebastian Dzakpasu secured 56% against Frank Selorm Ankutse’s 44%.

Daniel Chika Hamenu led the Deputy Youth Organizer race with 33.3%, followed by Julius Karl Fieve with 29.2%, Johnson Samlafo with 27.1% and Patrick Afeawo with 10.4%.

In the Deputy Women Organizer contest, Cynthia Afeafa Woayor obtained 43.8%, ahead of Ann Galley with 29.2%, Elizabeth Edem Tsekpodoe with 20.8% and Sheeba Aloryito with 6.2%.

On factors likely to influence voting decisions, 89.6% of respondents identified hard work and loyalty to the party as their main considerations. The remaining 10.4% cited monetary considerations and candidates’ ability to attend to their welfare needs.

The survey involved 250 male respondents, representing 89.6% of the sample, and 29 female respondents, representing 10.4%. Asked whether they were delegates in the upcoming regional elections, 65% said yes, while 35% said no.

CFF-Ghana said the findings provide a snapshot of voting preferences within the Volta NDC ahead of the regional elections, with statistically significant differences in support for some aspirants.