Pharmaceutical hubs to create 20,000 jobs as Ghana targets higher local medicine production by 2030

The government plans to establish pharmaceutical manufacturing hubs in the Eastern and Central regions as part of a US$1 billion investment aimed at reducing medicine imports and creating about 20,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson said the investment would strengthen Ghana’s medicine security, conserve foreign exchange and position the country as a pharmaceutical manufacturing and export centre for West Africa.

Ghana currently imports between 70 and 75 per cent of its medicines, at an estimated annual cost of US$500 million.

Under the programme, qualified Ghanaian and international manufacturers will operate through transparent lease and operating agreements within the proposed manufacturing hubs.

The government also intends to amend public procurement laws to give locally manufactured medicines preference in public purchases, provided they are available in sufficient quantities and meet approved quality standards.

“Ghana will go further by making Ghanaian-produced medicines the default choice for every cedi of public money spent on medicine,” Dr Forson said.

He said the policy would use government procurement to strengthen local pharmaceutical businesses and support the growth of Ghanaian exports.

“We are determined to use public procurement to strengthen Ghanaian businesses, buy Ghanaian goods and promote Ghanaian exports,” he said.

However, the minister stressed that local preference would not compromise the quality of medicines supplied to public institutions.

“Local preference will never excuse poor quality, late delivery or bad value,” he said.

Manufacturers seeking to benefit from the programme will be required to obtain registration from the Food and Drugs Authority and comply with Good Manufacturing Practice standards.

The government will also support local producers to attain World Health Organisation prequalification to enable Ghanaian-made medicines to compete in regional and international markets.

Dr Forson said a state-owned special purpose vehicle would begin construction of the pharmaceutical manufacturing hubs in 2027.

By 2030, the government aims to produce between 60 and 80 per cent of the country’s essential medicine requirements locally.

“Under this pillar alone, we project approximately 20,000 direct and indirect jobs,” he said.